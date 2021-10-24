Comparing Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) & E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Akerna has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

18.1% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of E2open Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Akerna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akerna and E2open Parent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $12.57 million 5.86 -$33.97 million ($1.31) -2.17 E2open Parent $330.01 million 7.24 -$37.13 million N/A N/A

Akerna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than E2open Parent.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Akerna and E2open Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 3 0 3.00 E2open Parent 0 2 2 0 2.50

Akerna currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 199.30%. E2open Parent has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.21%. Given Akerna’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Akerna is more favorable than E2open Parent.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -175.24% -46.90% -26.58% E2open Parent N/A N/A N/A

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

