Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) & Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Head to Head Review

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Computer Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mawson Infrastructure Group presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential downside of 84.01%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Computer Services.

Risk & Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Services has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Computer Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($3.20) -2.93 Computer Services $291.34 million 5.19 $55.40 million N/A N/A

Computer Services has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Computer Services shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Computer Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -371.34% -232.56% Computer Services 18.72% 22.22% 14.09%

Summary

Computer Services beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc. provides information technology solutions and services to meet the business needs of financial institutions and corporate entities. It delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Its integrated banking solutions include check imaging, cash management, branch and merchant capture, internet and mobile banking, print and mail, and online document delivery services, corporate intranets, secure Web hosting, e-messaging, teller and platform services, ATM and debit card service and support, payments solutions, risk assessment, network management, cloud-based managed services, and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security and fraud prevention. Computer Services was founded by John A. Williams on March 19, 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, KY.

