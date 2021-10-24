Contrasting Bitfarms (BITF) and Its Competitors

Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bitfarms to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitfarms and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $34.70 million -$16.29 million -27.63 Bitfarms Competitors $6.34 billion $1.33 billion 54.23

Bitfarms’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bitfarms and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bitfarms Competitors 932 3862 8101 266 2.59

Bitfarms currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.38%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 14.49%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -25.73% -6.92% -5.30% Bitfarms Competitors -12.50% -17.49% -3.58%

Summary

Bitfarms competitors beat Bitfarms on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

