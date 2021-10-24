Contrasting Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) & DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Marin Software alerts:

6.0% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Marin Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Marin Software and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -42.77% -70.88% -30.60% DoubleDown Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marin Software and DoubleDown Interactive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $29.98 million 3.38 -$14.05 million N/A N/A DoubleDown Interactive $358.34 million 2.40 $53.62 million N/A N/A

DoubleDown Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Marin Software and DoubleDown Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00

DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.14%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than Marin Software.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats Marin Software on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.