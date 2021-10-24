Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $153.00

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $153.00 and last traded at $152.86, with a volume of 438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.84.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.36.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

