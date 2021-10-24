Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $84,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 418,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,618. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.94.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

