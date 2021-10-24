CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $467.14 Million

Analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will post sales of $467.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $455.00 million and the highest is $473.30 million. CoreCivic posted sales of $468.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CoreCivic.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. CoreCivic’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

CoreCivic stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.25. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,676,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,603,000 after buying an additional 13,664,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,170,000 after buying an additional 444,324 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,843,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,650,000 after buying an additional 387,943 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 4,915,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,466,000 after buying an additional 1,141,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,361,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,661,000 after buying an additional 172,789 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreCivic (CXW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.