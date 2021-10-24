Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $391.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to report $391.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $391.20 million to $391.21 million. Corsair Gaming posted sales of $457.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRSR shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.75.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

