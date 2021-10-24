Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 323,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $146,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,137,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 121,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,237,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,701,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $622.42 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.74 and a fifty-two week high of $671.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $599.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.48. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $6.82. The company had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.57 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total value of $135,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,651 shares of company stock worth $42,567,646 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CACC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

