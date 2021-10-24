Credit Suisse Group Trims Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Target Price to $60.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 76.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,797 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 42.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,202 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 24.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

