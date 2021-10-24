Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE) Senior Officer Sells C$310,000.00 in Stock

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE) Senior Officer Nathalie Laurin sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total value of C$310,000.00.

Critical Elements Lithium stock opened at C$1.76 on Friday. Critical Elements Lithium Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.66 and a 12 month high of C$1.84. The firm has a market cap of C$322.28 million and a PE ratio of -176.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.13, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.34.

Separately, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Critical Elements Lithium in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

