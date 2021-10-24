Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CROMF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.56 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.82.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:CROMF opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.