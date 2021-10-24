Crowns (CWS) Price Reaches $5.82

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowns has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $12.56 million and $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00050115 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.22 or 0.00205007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00102777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004204 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

