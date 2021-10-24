CryptoZoon Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.63 Million (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 24th. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $12.08 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00069465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00071443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00102999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,097.22 or 1.00140167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,954.36 or 0.06589155 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021417 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 791,765,644 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

