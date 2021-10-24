Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 90.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.27.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $240.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

