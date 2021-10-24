Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives $19.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curis during the first quarter worth about $4,534,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Curis during the first quarter worth about $915,000. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Curis by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,553,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 153,500 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Curis during the first quarter worth about $6,566,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Curis by 9.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,971,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 175,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRIS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,212. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $672.31 million, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 2.90. Curis has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

