CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut CVR Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank cut CVR Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.95. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. Analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

