Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee forecasts that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cyclerion Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.85% and a negative net margin of 1,880.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist began coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYCN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,374 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 509,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 209,924 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 66,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

