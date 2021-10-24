CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives $79.62 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.62.

CONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

CONE stock opened at $81.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.31. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $83.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,040.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.