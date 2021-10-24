DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CWAN. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

