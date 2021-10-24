Danakali (LON:DNK) Shares Up 3.3%

Danakali Limited (LON:DNK)’s share price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01). 81,517 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 420% from the average session volume of 15,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.46 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £1.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.

Danakali Company Profile (LON:DNK)

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

