Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.250-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.40 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI stock opened at $145.40 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $89.34 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,861 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.