Dash Achieves Market Cap of $2.13 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 24th. During the last week, Dash has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $204.53 or 0.00335603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $2.13 billion and $448.49 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010320 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002622 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,394,310 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.