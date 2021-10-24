Datto (NYSE:MSP) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Datto alerts:

Datto stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.64. Datto has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Datto will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 14,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $387,058.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,559.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $459,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,399 shares of company stock worth $3,501,873 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 4,878.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.