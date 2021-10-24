DCP Midstream, LP to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of DCP Midstream in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DCP. Mizuho raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $32.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 3.58. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $33.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 105.41%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

