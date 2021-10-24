Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 199,101 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.82% of Deckers Outdoor worth $87,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $6,424,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $2,365,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 16.0% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $207,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,832,353. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK stock opened at $379.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $403.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $240.86 and a one year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DECK. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

