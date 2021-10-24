Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Major Shareholder Acquires $40,759.05 in Stock

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $40,759.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,053 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $42,742.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,402.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,396 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $206,438.64.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,602 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $351,562.58.

Shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,111,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after acquiring an additional 71,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

