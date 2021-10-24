Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,280 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $59,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.82.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 633,642 shares of company stock worth $62,517,901 in the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DELL stock opened at $114.54 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $114.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.32.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

