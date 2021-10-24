Dent Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Dent coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $573.03 million and approximately $41.27 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dent has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00048644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.00203424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00101333 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Dent

Dent (DENT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

