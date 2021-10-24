Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,144,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Construction Partners by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,736,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,780,000 after buying an additional 215,804 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,230,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 1,305.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 152,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 87,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.48%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

