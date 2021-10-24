Deutsche Bank AG Has $661,000 Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $18,436,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 193.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 21,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 241.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

TSEM opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

