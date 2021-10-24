Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 480.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 96.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $651.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.16. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $340.29 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 11.85%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Oppenheimer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

