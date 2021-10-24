Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 9,052 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSEM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,253,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 84.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 28,623 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 69.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 375.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 195,951 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSEM opened at $31.11 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

