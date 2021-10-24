Deutsche Bank AG Sells 18,159 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,159 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Woodward were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

In other Woodward news, Director David P. Hess bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $500,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

WWD opened at $114.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.