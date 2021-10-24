Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,455 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Huron Consulting Group worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HURN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,329,000 after buying an additional 37,640 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 14,677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 666,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,554,000 after buying an additional 27,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 0.94. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $230.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.38 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

