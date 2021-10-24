Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DBOEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.00.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $16.94 on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.