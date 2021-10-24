Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DB1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €158.23 ($186.15).

DB1 stock opened at €145.80 ($171.53) on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12 month high of €152.65 ($179.59). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €145.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €143.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion and a PE ratio of 24.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

