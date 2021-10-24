DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,053,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,518 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.45% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $29,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,119 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,327,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 956,416 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $8,378,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $7,824,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,791,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,777,000 after purchasing an additional 466,164 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of DRH opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.85. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

