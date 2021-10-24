Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Trading Down 37.2% This Week

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $678,377.88 and $369.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

