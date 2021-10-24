Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 196,412 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,671,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,412 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $30,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 245.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

GTES stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.76. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $18.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTES. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

