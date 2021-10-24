Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,050,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.11% of Embraer worth $31,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 8.0% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 89.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 6.1% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 24,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 28.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ERJ stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ERJ shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

