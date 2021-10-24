Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $30.32 Million Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,724,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $30,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 29.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 170,029 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 89,692 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.31 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 27.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

