Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,674 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.92% of CONSOL Energy worth $31,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,907,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,639,000 after acquiring an additional 145,039 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 328,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 81,277 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEIX stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 2.62.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $287.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CEIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

