Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.57% of Vectrus worth $31,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vectrus in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Vectrus in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vectrus in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Vectrus in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $577.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $470.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

