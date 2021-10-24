Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,799 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,799 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.61% of Seneca Foods worth $30,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SENEA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,899,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,183,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,444,000 after purchasing an additional 48,154 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SENEA opened at $51.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $62.37. The stock has a market cap of $460.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.04 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.45%.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

