Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 35,545 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35,545 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.32% of Chuy’s worth $32,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 17.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at $7,952,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 4.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 59.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 115,063 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHUY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of CHUY opened at $29.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $591.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 2.17. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $108.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.28 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

