DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 150,918 shares.The stock last traded at $39.23 and had previously closed at $39.23.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $781.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in DMC Global by 576.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.
DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
