DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 150,918 shares.The stock last traded at $39.23 and had previously closed at $39.23.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get DMC Global alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $781.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in DMC Global by 576.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.