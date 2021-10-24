Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,968,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,157,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $220.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.29. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

