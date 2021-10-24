Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Trimmed by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

