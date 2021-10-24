DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Up to $16.28

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.28, but opened at $17.00. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 1,522 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DDI shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

